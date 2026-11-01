According to the polling agency, voter turnout was 25.5% as at 7:00 p.m.
Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valev are in first place with 51.1% support in the second round of the Bulgaria's presidential election, held on November 1. This is according to the results of the Myara agency’s exit poll as of 19:00.
Presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov and his running mate Georgi Kandev are in second place, with 44.6%.
A total of 4.3% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on their ballot papers.
According to the agency, voter turnout stood at 25.5% as of 19:00.