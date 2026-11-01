GERB Leader Boyko Borisov: 'With such low voter turnout, whoever becomes President will find it very difficult to unite the nation'

No talks have been held about securing support, GERB leader Boyko Borissov said after casting his vote in Bankya.

Boyko Borissov, GERB leader: “People are not turning out because they always vote against the government in elections. With such low voter turnout and such a lack of representativeness, whoever becomes president will find it very difficult afterwards to unite the nation, act as Commander-in-Chief or influence political forces and the public. Unfortunately, that is a fact.”

Borissov also recalled remarks made by Prime Minister Rumen Radev over the years, in which he attributed low voter turnout to people’s lack of trust in those in power, corruption and failure to comply with the law. He also said that the decline in investment was due to those in power and corruption, and that this was a fact as far as Radev was concerned too, Borissov stressed.