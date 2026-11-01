Vice-Presidential Candidate Kiril Valchev: Every Bulgarian Who Voted for the Country's Institutions Shows Greatness

“Today, every Bulgarian shows greatness when they vote for the institutions of our state. That is why I urge Bulgarians to vote,” Kiril Valev said after casting his ballot.
“I very much hope that Bulgarians will vote this Sunday. At least the indications are that turnout is higher compared with last Sunday.”
Photo: BTA
“We will seek agreement among ourselves,” he said.
“Agreement with the institutions – we will achieve it through dialogue, not endless disputes. Because agreement, not disagreement, should be our guiding principle. Peace, not discord.”
“It is obvious that we made mistakes somewhere along the way, having failed to motivate more Bulgarians to go out and vote,” he said.