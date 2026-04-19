First Exit Poll Results - Which Parties Enter Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament?

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What do the first exit poll results show?

A significant lead for the formation linked to Rumen Radev at 37.5%.

According to exit poll data from “Alpha Research” polling agency as at 19:00:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 37.5%

GERB–UDF – 16.2%

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 14.3%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 8.4%

“Vazrazhdane” – 4.9%

“BSP – United Left” – 4.1%

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) – 2.9%

“Velichie” – 2.7%

“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – ARF” – 2.8%

“Siyanie” – 2.6%

There Is Such a People – 1%

“Blue Bulgaria” – 0.8%



Voter turnout is estimated at 46.76% as at 19:00, according to the “Alpha Research” exit poll.

According to a separate exit poll by “Miara”:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 38.7%

GERB–UDF – 14.8%

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 13.1%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms– 9.2%

“Vazrazhdane” – 5.3%

BSP – 4%

“Velichie” – 3.4%

MECh – 3.2%

“Siyanie” – 2.4%

“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – ARF” – 1.7%

There Is Such a People – 1.5%

“Blue Bulgaria” – 0.5%



Voter turnout is estimated at 44.9% as at 19:00, according to the “Miara” exit poll.