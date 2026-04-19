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Първи резултати от екзитпол - формацията на Румен Радев с голяма преднина, шест партии влизат в парламента

First Exit Poll Results - Which Parties Enter Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament?

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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първи резултати екзитпол влиза рия парламент

Follow special Bulgarian National Television studio coverage from key locations across the country and abroad.

What do the first exit poll results show?

A significant lead for the formation linked to Rumen Radev at 37.5%.

According to exit poll data from “Alpha Research” polling agency as at 19:00:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 37.5%
GERB–UDF – 16.2%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 14.3%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 8.4%
“Vazrazhdane” – 4.9%
“BSP – United Left” – 4.1%
MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) – 2.9%
“Velichie” – 2.7%
“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – ARF” – 2.8%
“Siyanie” – 2.6%
There Is Such a People – 1%
“Blue Bulgaria” – 0.8%


Voter turnout is estimated at 46.76% as at 19:00, according to the “Alpha Research” exit poll.

According to a separate exit poll by “Miara”:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 38.7%
GERB–UDF – 14.8%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 13.1%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms– 9.2%
“Vazrazhdane” – 5.3%
BSP – 4%
“Velichie” – 3.4%
MECh – 3.2%
“Siyanie” – 2.4%
“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – ARF” – 1.7%
There Is Such a People – 1.5%
“Blue Bulgaria” – 0.5%


Voter turnout is estimated at 44.9% as at 19:00, according to the “Miara” exit poll.

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