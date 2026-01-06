First Pensions Paid in Euros: More Than Two Million People to Receive Payments in the New Currency

More than two million people will receive their pensions in euros, following their conversion at the Bulgarian National Bank’s fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva to the euro.

Pensioners can check the amount of their pension in euros via the updated electronic portal of the National Social Security Institute (NSSI). The institute has also announced that enquiries about pension amounts in the new currency will soon be available at its service counters.

Lilyana Samokovska, an expert in the “Pensions” Directorate at the NSSI, explained: