Five New Homes for Elderly People to Open, Providing Over 100 Places

Five new residential homes for elderly people will be opened, providing accommodation for more than 100 individuals. The announcement was made at a briefing on November 27 by Minister of Labour and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov.

The new centres will be located in the municipalities of Nikolaevo, Ruzhintsi, Bregovo, Samuil and Dalgopol, using buildings that no longer serve their original functions.

The Social Policy Minister also stated that 81 existing care homes for senior people across the country are currently undergoing renovation. These efforts are part of the Ministry’s measures to address the chronic shortage of places in elderly care facilities.