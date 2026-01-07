Flooding in Krumovgrad Area, Swollen River Destroys Village Bridge

Flooding has hit the Krumovgrad area after torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks overnight. A swollen river has destroyed a bridge in a village in the municipality, while downpours over the Eastern Rhodopes have led to a sharp rise in water levels. The situation in Krumovgrad Municipality has been described as extremely serious, with overflowing rivers damaging infrastructure.

Sebihan Mehmed, Mayor of Krumovgrad, said:

“At the moment I am at the bridge over the Krumovitsa River, where the water is just 25 to 30 centimetres below overflowing. This bridge connects the town and the municipality with the emergency medical services, the hospital and the fire brigade. We are here together with the heads of the police and Civil Protection. A huge amount of rain has fallen — 108 litres per square metre in a single evening. Agricultural land has been flooded. There are no people in distress at this stage.” She added that the bridge has been closed as a precaution to allow the water to recede, noting that the catchment area is vast.

“Krumovgrad Municipality is probably the only one that allocated funds specifically for this bridge and, with the approval of the Basin Directorate and the regional governor, carried out riverbed clearance over an 800-metre stretch. Had this not been done, the situation would certainly have been more dangerous.”

Ms Mehmed also warned that pumping stations in the town have been flooded, which could lead to drinking water becoming unsafe from tomorrow.

“The entire emergency штаб is on standby, the municipal duty officer is available, and mayors of settlements have been alerted. We are in constant contact with them. For those cut off from the municipality, we have an alternative route via the neighbouring municipality of Kirkovo to deliver essential medicines, food and other necessities.”

She said classes may be suspended in the afternoon to allow for the safe transport of children, as many roads in populated areas have been flooded.

photo by BTA







photos and video: Boris Andreev