Flu Cases Surge: Half of Hospital Beds in Plovdiv Are Occupied

Plovdiv district introduced a flu epidemic from today, January 28, with more than 20% of school pupils reported to be ill. The sharpest increase is in cases of influenza A. A number of anti-epidemic measures will be in force until 6 February, and pupils will switch to online learning. Stricter health checks are also being introduced in nurseries and kindergartens.

More than one in five pupils in the region are currently sick, with the highest number of cases recorded among children aged between 0 and 14.

At the “Svetla” kindergarten in Plovdiv, attendance has dropped sharply since last week. From this morning, children are undergoing thorough health checks at the entrance.

Zoya Temelkova, nurse at Svetla kindergarten: “We measure their temperature and carry out a general check at the door, before the child enters the group,” said Zoya Temelkova, a nurse at the kindergarten. “We look at their appearance – whether they seem lethargic or sleepy, whether there is redness, a runny nose or coughing, or if we hear anything concerning.”

According to data from the Regional Health Inspectorate, more than 300 out of every 10,000 people in the region are suffering from acute respiratory infections and flu. This includes roughly every second patient seen by GP Dr Georgi Tsigarovski.

“They come in with a high temperature and severe fatigue,” he said. “Adults often complain of muscle pain and sore throats. True influenza lasts at least five days, with temperatures of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius, and in some cases even up to 42," Doctor Tsigarovski said. One parent said: “The younger one has bronchitis, and his older brother had the flu. It took about a week for the older child to recover, and a bit longer for the younger one.”

Over 20% of pupils across the region are currently ill, which is why all schools will move to online teaching until 6 February.

“The number of infected teachers has also risen sharply, from 7% to 20%,” said Dr Argir Argirov, director of the Plovdiv Regional Health Inspectorate.

Hospitals in Plovdiv and the surrounding area have a total of 150 beds designated for flu patients. At present, 76 of them are occupied.