Flu Epidemic Lifted in Burgas Region as Cases Decline

The flu epidemic in Burgas District has been officially lifted. The regional anti-flu task force announced that it will not extend the epidemic measures, which remain in effect until 30 January.

Health authorities cited a decline in illness rates as the main reason for ending the restrictions. Current data show 220 cases per 10,000 inhabitants, down from 322 cases just a few days ago.

Pressure on hospitals has also eased by 30%, although the infectious diseases ward at the state hospital remains full and an additional five beds had been opened to cope with demand.

Following the mid-term school break, students across the region will return to classrooms on 3 February, and in-person learning will resume.