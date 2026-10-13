Following the Drone Attacks in the Black Sea: Delegation from the European Parliament Arrives in Bulgaria

Bulgarian MEPs Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev, together with colleagues from the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence, have condemned the attacks on merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast. In a joint video statement, representatives of the European People’s Party Group expressed solidarity with Bulgaria and called for concrete action to enhance security in the Black Sea.

Andrey Novakov stressed that the attacks were no longer just a Bulgarian problem and required a coordinated European response. As a concrete step in this direction, he announced that he and Emil Radev were initiating a visit to Sofia and Varna by a delegation of MEPs over the next two weeks. The delegation will include members of the Committee on Security and Defence, who will visit critical infrastructure linked to public safety.

Emil Radev also emphasised the need for European support, warning of the risks to Bulgaria’s economy and tourism sector. He called on European partners and NATO allies to help improve the protection of merchant shipping.

One of the proposals discussed in this context was the establishment of a European naval mission in the Black Sea, modelled on Operation Aspides. With a clearly defined defensive mandate, the mission would escort and protect merchant ships and their crews.