Food prices: Officials inspect wholesale markets

The prices of food are once again the focus of institutions. After the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), the National Revenue Agency (NRA), and the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) began inspections in stores and warehouses across the country yesterday, on February 21 tax inspectors also conducted checks at the wholesale markets.

There were inspections this morning, February 21, in Sofia and Plovdiv. Early in the morning, inspectors entered the wholesale market in Sofia and demanded all documentation to trace the goods, including the prices at which they were purchased and sold.

A surprise check also took place at the market in the village of Parvenets. here are both producers and importers at the market. Some of them told BNT that such inspections are regularly carried out, so they have no concerns. The inspections will continue until the end of next week, with penalties starting from 1,000 BGN in case of violations.

"During the checks, revenue inspectors will require documents for the origin, delivery prices, and declarations for commercial markups. The idea is to track the pricing of essential goods. My colleagues will ensure strict compliance with the conditions for registering all sales in commercial establishments," explained Filipina Todorova, Director of the Fiscal Control Directorate at the NRA. "There will be no artificial cap on markups. Currently, a process is underway to establish rules for markups. The artificial imposition of markups solely because the state should impose them – no. There will be rules for the accompanying costs that our farmers are obliged to bear unilaterally," said Minister of Agriculture Georgi Tzavov on the "Day Begins" program.

The results from checks like these and ongoing inspections by the BFSA, NRA, and CCP will be used in preparing the draft law on the agri-food chain, which is to be presented in two weeks. There will be no price caps in it.

