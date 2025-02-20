Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices

Second boycott of shopping in large retail chains in Bulgaria on February 20. This time, the call is for consumers to boycott only the big supermarkets, not the small grocery stores.

The first boycott took place exactly a week ago, As a result, the turnover of the retail chains dropped by nearly 30%. Additionally, several institutions have started massive inspections of all stores selling food, to thoroughly review the entire chain.

Just a week ago the first boycott took place. As a result, the turnover of the chains then fell by almost 30%. In addition, several institutions are launching massive inspections of all stores that sell food for a detailed survey of the entire chain.

The situation is similar to last week—fewer customers, but still enough. The organisers of the boycott demand urgent legal measures to reduce the markups applied by the chains. There have also been calls for price protection on certain essential goods such as flour, meat, and milk.

Here’s what some shoppers shared today:

"I haven't participated in any because I don't see any real meaning or result." "There’s no difference in prices; there are promotions deliberately set up to deceive the people, and that's it." "We should all stop shopping if we want anything to change".

BNT: I understand you're in favour of the boycott, but I see you're shopping?

- I shop for my grandmother, that's what she needs, some specific things. - "I shop for non-food items and I'm for the boycott, I support not shopping for groceries because prices are very high."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News