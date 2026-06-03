Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova Met with OECD Secretary-General

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova participated in the annual ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris on June 3.
During the forum, she met with OECD Secretary-General, Mathias Cormann, with whom she discussed Bulgaria's readiness to become a member of the organisation by the end of this year.
Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: "To achieve this, the country should amend its legislation in the areas of innovation, the economy and the judiciary. Once the reviews conducted by the individual committees are completed and political support has been secured from all member states, Bulgaria can become part of the organisation that brings together the world's most developed countries and helps them strengthen their policies and institutions."