ИЗВЕСТИЯ

340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
ГЕРБ-СДС ще върне мандата за съставяне на правителство
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
След 26 часа блокада: Гръцките фермери пуснаха движението...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Отмениха частичното бедствено положение в Крумовград
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Президентът Радев връчва мандат за съставяне на...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Над 140 пострадали за едно денонощие в София заради...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Красимир Вълчев за изпита по математика в 7-и клас:...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
Усложнена остава пътната обстановка, от АПИ - шофьорите...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

Freezing Conditions Grip Bulgaria, Icy Roads Send Dozens to Hospital

Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
More than 140 people sought help at 'Pirogov' emergency hospital alone over the past 24 hours

Снимка: БТА

Freezing weather, icy roads and uncleared pavements were reported this morning, January 9, in Sofia and across the country. More than 140 people sought medical help at 'Pirogov' emergency hospital alone over the past 24 hours.

The first significant snowfall of the season has proved a serious challenge for pedestrians. In the capital, pavements and residential streets have turned into sheets of ice. Our checks show that people are moving with extreme difficulty along pavements and small streets, with many telling our camera that walking has effectively become an extreme sport.

Sofia Municipality has urged pedestrians to be cautious because of the formation of so-called “black ice”.

Georgi Lisichkov:

“Very difficult. I was stepping centimetre by centimetre with my arms out. I haven’t trained in figure skating, but thankfully I made it.”
Others added:

“They put salt at the bus stop, so it’s a bit calmer there, but otherwise the pavements are awful.”

“It’s hard – as you can see, I’m slipping around with my dog.”

“I’m glad I got here without falling, how I did it – don’t ask, magic. This isn’t a challenge, it’s extreme sport at the moment.”

Icy conditions sent more than 140 people to Bulgaria’s largest emergency hospital, 'Pirogov'. The youngest patient was 20, the oldest 95.

Alexander Stefanov, orthopaedic and trauma surgeon at Pirogov, said:

“Over the past 24 hours, 144 patients sought help from us. The main injuries were to the wrist, shoulder, hip and ankle. Most patients had fallen from standing height. Thirty-five patients were hospitalised, 15 of them for surgical treatment.”

Doctors are urging people to be extremely careful, as further snowfall and low temperatures are expected over the weekend, increasing the risk of ice. Roads to Vitosha, Zlatnite Mostove and Aleko Hut will be closed between 10:00 and 15:00 at the weekend. Public transport, however, will continue to operate.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said roads across the country remain passable under winter conditions. Early this morning, a serious road accident occurred on the Ruse–Byala road near the junction for the village of Ivanovo. Initial reports indicate one fatality following a collision between a lorry and a van. Traffic on the Ruse–Byala road is currently disrupted.

Traffic has just been restored on the Oryahovo–Kneja road, which had been closed for hours to all vehicles because of heavy snowdrifts. The Varna–Dobrich road has also reopened, including for heavy goods vehicles.

In Lovech region, restrictions are currently in place for lorries over 12 tonnes on the Troyan–Karnare Pass and in the Shipkovo area due to snow clearance. The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging all drivers to travel prepared for winter conditions, use winter tyres, avoid risky overtaking and show tolerance, as some road sections may be temporarily closed for snow clearing and de-icing.

The winter situation was also commented on today in Shumen by Regional Development Minister, Ivan Ivanov.

Ivan Ivanov, outgoing Minister of Regional Development and Public Works:

“At this hour, we have 485 machines available. Yesterday we also held operational meetings with regional road offices and the management of the Road Infrastructure Agency, because snowfall is expected tomorrow in many parts of the country, so that there are no situations in which roads have to be closed.”

