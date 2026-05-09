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From Elena to Tsarevets Fortress: Northern Bulgaria Swept Up in the Excitement of Giro d'Italia

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Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
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елена царевец северна българия съпреживява емоцията джиро 39италия
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Stage Two of Giro d'Italia passed through Elena, Lyaskovets and Veliko Tarnovo (Northern Bulgaria).

For months, the towns have been preparing to host the race, while hotels and guesthouses across the region have welcomed spectators from around the world. Local authorities see the event as an opportunity to showcase the area’s tourism and sporting potential.

The Elena Balkan region welcomed the Giro “the Bulgarian way” — with its natural scenery and traditional cuisine. The area has been filled with tourists in the days leading up to the second stage.

Stelian Savov, Chair of the Tourism Council in Elena:
“People from around the world will have a unique opportunity to discover the Elena Balkan region and our authentic cuisine, which is of world-class quality. This is good for our town — visitors will experience the historical heritage, the natural beauty and the crystal-clear air we have here.”

Kostadin Savov - Guesthouse Manager: “For around two months all accommodation has been fully booked. Most visitors are Bulgarians, but there is also surprising interest from abroad — Romania, Greece and Turkey.”

Elena has also used the major sporting event as an opportunity to show local food traditions.

Dimitar Minchev, producer of traditional delicacies: “People from the Balkan region are known for their hospitality. We love welcoming guests and we love sending them away satisfied.”

After Elena, the route entered Lyaskovets, where riders faced one of the toughest challenges of the stage due to the steep elevation around the Peter and Paul Monastery.

Emilia Zhilieva, Deputy Mayor of Lyaskovets municipality:
“Anyone who may never have heard of Lyaskovets before will now see where it is and what surrounds it. I believe many people will later plan holidays here, because Lyaskovets has a great deal to offer.”

On the eve of the race, a group of amateur cyclists from Sofia decided to ride the Stage Two route themselves.

“We rode from Elena and the climb here is quite challenging,” one cyclist said.

Vasil Davidov added:
“Bulgaria is a very beautiful country. There are excellent conditions here for developing this kind of sport, and I hope this event will contribute to the growth of cycling in Bulgaria.”

The final wave of excitement was in Veliko Tarnovo, where the city spent three days immersed in the atmosphere of the Giro. Streets were decorated in the race’s official colour, while pink flags weere flown at the Tsarevets Fortress.

Veliko Tarnovo University also became part of the event’s history with one of the largest greetings to the riders — an Italian-language banner measuring 21 by 5 metres.

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