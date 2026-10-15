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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Further Cold Weather and Rain Expected in the Coming Days

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Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
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Cloud cover, which began increasing in the north-west, will continue to spread and will cover most of the country by the end of the day. Maximum temperatures today will range from 14°C to 19°C, around 14°C in Sofia and between 16°C and 18°C along the Black Sea coast. Moderate west-northwesterly winds are expected, temporarily becoming strong and northerly in eastern areas and along the coast.

Over the next 24 hours, skies will be cloudy, with rainfall in many places. Minimum temperatures tomorrow will range from 3°C to 8°C, around 3°C in Sofia and between 7°C and 10°C along the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate northerly wind will bring colder air. Following today’s relative warming, maximum temperatures will fall again on the final day of the working week, reaching between 11°C and 16°C across most of the country and between 14°C and 16°C along the coast.

There will also be rain along the Black Sea coast, mainly in the south. Moderate to strong northerly winds are expected, although the sea will gradually become less rough.

Skies will be mostly cloudy in the mountains as well, with rain expected. The snow line will be at an altitude of around 1,300 metres. Moderate to strong northerly to north-easterly winds will blow. Maximum temperatures at mountain resorts will range from 0°C at Aleko to 4°C at Borovets.

Rain is also expected on Saturday in the far south-eastern parts of the country. Minimum temperatures will fall further, reaching around -1°C in some places, while maximum temperatures will rise by one or two degrees. Isolated light showers are possible on Sunday, mainly in eastern Bulgaria. More significant rainfall is expected at the beginning of next week, but both minimum and maximum temperatures will rise.

According to longer-range forecasts, most days until the end of October will be colder than usual for this time of year. There will be some sunny spells, but also plenty of rain. Unlike temperatures, rainfall totals are expected to be around or above the seasonal average.

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