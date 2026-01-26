БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Учениците във Варна се връщат в клас, отмениха грипната...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Трагедия: Две малки момиченца загинаха при пожар във...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Gang Arrested for Stealing Gold and Jewellery Worth Over BGN 340,000

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Запази

The theft occurred in May of last year at a jewellery counter, according to police reports.

заловиха група откраднала злато златни бижута 340 000 лева

Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has charged three individuals over a robbery at a jewellery workshop that took place in May last year.

At the time, the three masked assailants, driving a stolen car, stopped outside the workshop. Two of them entered the premises armed with hammers, threatened the shop assistant, smashed display cases, and took gold jewellery. The third remained at the door to prevent anyone from entering.

The three robbers were arrested a few days ago, and two of them were remanded in custody. Authorities have not yet recovered all the stolen jewellery, valued at over BGN 341,000.

Desislava Petrova, Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia, said: “The total quantity of the stolen items, consisting of various types of 14-carat gold jewellery set with different stones, is valued at over BGN 340,000, with a total weight of nearly 1,800 grams.”

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Police Department (SDVR), added: “Interestingly, during searches of the suspects’ addresses, we found suitcases pre-packed for travel to Spain, likely intended for carrying out similar criminal activities there. They contained masks, hoods, and other equipment typically used in such thefts.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
1
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
2
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от шофьорите загина
3
Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от...
След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
4
След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
5
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Сърбия победи Унгария на финала на европейското първенство по водна топка
6
Сърбия победи Унгария на финала на европейското първенство по водна...

Най-четени

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
2
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
3
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
4
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
5
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в първото шоу от националната селекция на БНТ за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Astronomers Study Star with Magnetic Field Trillions of Times Stronger Than the Sun
Bulgarian Astronomers Study Star with Magnetic Field Trillions of Times Stronger Than the Sun
Company Manager Sentenced in Sofia following European Public Prosecutor's Office Investigation Company Manager Sentenced in Sofia following European Public Prosecutor's Office Investigation
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Two Children Die in House Fire in Vratsa District Two Children Die in House Fire in Vratsa District
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
9-Year-Old Child Killed in Serious Crash Between Car and Lorry on the Pass of the Republic 9-Year-Old Child Killed in Serious Crash Between Car and Lorry on the Pass of the Republic
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
26 January Marks International Customs Day 26 January Marks International Customs Day
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Domestic Milk Production Down by 25%, While Imports of Milk and Dairy Products Rise by 43% Domestic Milk Production Down by 25%, While Imports of Milk and Dairy Products Rise by 43%
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Регионални
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по назначаване на служебно правителство Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по назначаване на служебно правителство
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г. ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г.
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Какви са версиите за трагедията в Липница, при която две деца...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Разнобой в кабинета: Премиерът и външният министър в задочен спор...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Български астрономи изследваха звезда с магнитно поле, което е...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Още
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ