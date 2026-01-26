Gang Arrested for Stealing Gold and Jewellery Worth Over BGN 340,000

Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has charged three individuals over a robbery at a jewellery workshop that took place in May last year.

At the time, the three masked assailants, driving a stolen car, stopped outside the workshop. Two of them entered the premises armed with hammers, threatened the shop assistant, smashed display cases, and took gold jewellery. The third remained at the door to prevent anyone from entering.

The three robbers were arrested a few days ago, and two of them were remanded in custody. Authorities have not yet recovered all the stolen jewellery, valued at over BGN 341,000.