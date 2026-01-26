Gang Arrested for Stealing Gold and Jewellery Worth Over BGN 340,000

The theft occurred in May of last year at a jewellery counter, according to police reports.
Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has charged three individuals over a robbery at a jewellery workshop that took place in May last year.
At the time, the three masked assailants, driving a stolen car, stopped outside the workshop. Two of them entered the premises armed with hammers, threatened the shop assistant, smashed display cases, and took gold jewellery. The third remained at the door to prevent anyone from entering.
The three robbers were arrested a few days ago, and two of them were remanded in custody. Authorities have not yet recovered all the stolen jewellery, valued at over BGN 341,000.
Desislava Petrova, Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia, said: “The total quantity of the stolen items, consisting of various types of 14-carat gold jewellery set with different stones, is valued at over BGN 340,000, with a total weight of nearly 1,800 grams.”
Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Police Department (SDVR), added: “Interestingly, during searches of the suspects’ addresses, we found suitcases pre-packed for travel to Spain, likely intended for carrying out similar criminal activities there. They contained masks, hoods, and other equipment typically used in such thefts.”