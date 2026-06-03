GDBOP and Europol Dismantle Nine Criminal Networks Behind Illegal Streaming

A major international operation targeting online piracy has resulted in 29 arrests, the dismantling of nine organised criminal groups and the removal of more than 27,000 illegal streaming sources.

The operation, codenamed KRATOS 2, was coordinated by Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) with the support of Europol. Law enforcement agencies from 13 countries took part, alongside leading organisations and companies from the audiovisual sector.

The seven-month investigation, conducted between September 2025 and April 2026, examined hundreds of thousands of online assets linked to pirated content, as well as tens of thousands of domains and IP addresses.

Authorities identified 4,370 new domains linked to piracy-related activities; 18,331 IP addresses associated with illegal services; 397,384 URLs proposed for blocking or removal;

126,979 additional copyright-infringing assets.

According to investigators, the operation targeted criminal networks generating millions in revenue through the illegal distribution of sports broadcasts, films and television channels.

Authorities also warned that unlawful streaming services pose significant risks to consumers, including exposure to malware, cyber threats and the theft of personal data.

As a result of sustained enforcement efforts and enhanced international cooperation, Bulgaria has been removed from the United States’ Special 301 Watch List, which monitors countries with concerns relating to the protection of intellectual property rights.