Georgi Georgiev, Defendant in the “Deborah” Case, Released from Custody After Bail Reduction

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
After 2 years, reason and law finally prevailed, Georgiev's lawyer said

Георги Георгиев Дебора на свобода парична гаранция
Снимка: BGNES

Georgi Georgiev, the defendant in the high-profile “Deborah” case, on August 7 was released from custody just hours after the Plovdiv District Court reduced his bail from BGN 25,000 to BGN 10,000.

The court ruled that Georgiev had already spent almost 2 years and 2 months in detention, a period that significantly reduces the risk of him committing another offence.

Second national protest against violence against women held in cities across Bulgaria

Upon leaving custody, Georgiev proclaimed his innocence:

“I just want to see my child, nothing else. I am not guilty. That’s all I can say, and I hope that Bulgarian justice will prove that one day,” said Georgiev.

Court remands man accused of slashing 18-year-old girl with a knife and inflicting injuries that required 400 stitches

Photos by BGNES

His lawyer, Valentin Dimitrov, said:

“After two years, reason and the rule of law have finally prevailed. Both the District and Regional Courts took into account the arguments we presented in requesting a lighter measure—particularly the unreasonably long period of detention, which effectively turned into the early serving of a sentence.”

Unprecedented cruelty: Man disfigured 18-year-old girl with a carpet knife, released on bail

