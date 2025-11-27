GERB Leader Borissov Ordered 2026 State Budget Draft to Be Withdrawn

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has instructed that the draft state budget for 2026 be withdrawn.

He announced the decision to journalists in Parliament on November 27.

“I told the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to withdraw the budget—or find a legal mechanism to do so, since it has already passed first reading. Until dialogue with the tripartite council is restored, and until everyone reaches agreement on how the country will be governed in the coming years, we will operate under the existing budget,” Borissov said.