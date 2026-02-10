GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Meets with UK Ambassador

Key issues related to security in the region, strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, and the need for stable and predictable policies during crises were discussed by GERB leader Boyko Borisov and H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, the UK Ambassador to Bulgaria on February 10. Borisov shared details of the meeting in a post on Facebook.

“I emphasised that GERB will work to ensure Bulgaria remains an active and reliable partner, with strong institutions, a clear Euro-Atlantic orientation, and concrete actions to support the economy and security. Only through consistent policy and responsible leadership can stability and development for the country be guaranteed,” Boyko Borisov said.

During the discussion, they addressed current issues in bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, as well as topics of mutual interest in the context of regional and European security. They also explored opportunities to deepen trade and investment relations, and to exchange best practices in education and innovation.

The British Ambassador confirmed his country’s readiness to continue active political dialogue and practical cooperation with Bulgaria.