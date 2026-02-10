БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ:...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Илияна Йотова пред "Величие": В следващите дни...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Радостин Василев към президента Илияна Йотова: Трябваше...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Директорът на болницата по детски болести в София...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
АПС пред президента Илияна Йотова: Подходящ служебен...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Meets with UK Ambassador

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази
бойко борисов срещна посланика великобритания

Key issues related to security in the region, strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, and the need for stable and predictable policies during crises were discussed by GERB leader Boyko Borisov and H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, the UK Ambassador to Bulgaria on February 10. Borisov shared details of the meeting in a post on Facebook.

“I emphasised that GERB will work to ensure Bulgaria remains an active and reliable partner, with strong institutions, a clear Euro-Atlantic orientation, and concrete actions to support the economy and security. Only through consistent policy and responsible leadership can stability and development for the country be guaranteed,” Boyko Borisov said.

During the discussion, they addressed current issues in bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, as well as topics of mutual interest in the context of regional and European security. They also explored opportunities to deepen trade and investment relations, and to exchange best practices in education and innovation.

The British Ambassador confirmed his country’s readiness to continue active political dialogue and practical cooperation with Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични проблеми е завел своя антураж към летален край
1
Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични...
Политическите коментари по случая "Петрохан"
2
Политическите коментари по случая "Петрохан"
Случаят "Петрохан": Няма установена стрелба извън кемпера, твърдят разследващи
3
Случаят "Петрохан": Няма установена стрелба извън...
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая "Петрохан" е на цялото общество
4
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая...
Трагедията "Петрохан": Пред БНТ говори мъжът, открил кемпера на Ивайло Калушев край връх Околчица
5
Трагедията "Петрохан": Пред БНТ говори мъжът, открил...
Разследването на трагедията "Петрохан" продължава
6
Разследването на трагедията "Петрохан" продължава

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
2
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
5
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Politics

Caretaker Prime Minister to Be Announced in the Coming Days, President Iotova Says in Talks with 'Velichie'
Caretaker Prime Minister to Be Announced in the Coming Days, President Iotova Says in Talks with 'Velichie'
MECh Leader Radostin Vassilev to President Iliana Iotova: You Should Have Resigned with Rumen Radev MECh Leader Radostin Vassilev to President Iliana Iotova: You Should Have Resigned with Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
ARF in the Talks with President Iotova: Andrey Gyurov Is a Suitable Choice for Caretaker Prime Minister ARF in the Talks with President Iotova: Andrey Gyurov Is a Suitable Choice for Caretaker Prime Minister
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Rumen Radev:“The ‘Petrohan’ case is a grim symbol of a dismantled state, incapable of protecting even its children” Rumen Radev:“The ‘Petrohan’ case is a grim symbol of a dismantled state, incapable of protecting even its children”
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Key Political Week Begins as President Holds Final Round of Consultations on Appointing Caratekaer PM Key Political Week Begins as President Holds Final Round of Consultations on Appointing Caratekaer PM
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Krum Zarkov elected new leader of Bulgaria’s Socialist Party Krum Zarkov elected new leader of Bulgaria’s Socialist Party
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е невинен, потресена съм
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая "Петрохан" Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Край на консултациите за служебен премиер: Президентът Илияна Йотова се срещна с АПС, МЕЧ и "Величие" (ОБЗОР) Край на консултациите за служебен премиер: Президентът Илияна Йотова се срещна с АПС, МЕЧ и "Величие" (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
У нас
Олимпийският герой Тервел Замфиров демонстрира чувство за хумор на летището (ВИДЕО) Олимпийският герой Тервел Замфиров демонстрира чувство за хумор на летището (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Кметът Васил Терзиев поиска оставката на директора на Столичния...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Пребиха 16-годишно момче в Смолян
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът в оставка публикува решението си за присъединяване към...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
И според "Величие" е добре Андрей Гюров да бъде служебен...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ