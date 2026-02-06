GERB Leader Boyko Borissov calls on President Iotova to Appoint Caretaker Prime Minister Immediately

The appointment of a caretaker government is being delayed and Bulgaria has once again fallen into an institutional vacuum, the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, said on February 6.

In a video posted on his Facebook profile, Borissov called on President Iliana Iotova to appoint a caretaker prime minister without delay.

“President Radev has resigned, the government has resigned, and Parliament cannot function normally,” Borissov said.

“While some are buying time, the state is grinding to a halt. There is no one to take responsibility, no one to make decisions, and the cost is being paid by the public and businesses,” he added.

His comments come against the backdrop of public concern over high electricity bills in recent weeks. Borissov stressed that the government has no direct responsibility for electricity prices.

“Let it be clear: the government has no involvement in the bills. The government is only responsible for ensuring that there is electricity,” he said.

According to Borissov, responsibility for electricity charges lies with the distribution companies and the independent energy regulator, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC).

“That is why I insist the EWRC get out of their comfortable office chairs and start inspections,” the GERB leader added.