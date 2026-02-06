БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov calls on President Iotova to Appoint Caretaker Prime Minister Immediately

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Запази
бойко борисов предлага незабавно закрие автомобилна администрация
Снимка: BTA/archive

The appointment of a caretaker government is being delayed and Bulgaria has once again fallen into an institutional vacuum, the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, said on February 6.

In a video posted on his Facebook profile, Borissov called on President Iliana Iotova to appoint a caretaker prime minister without delay.

“President Radev has resigned, the government has resigned, and Parliament cannot function normally,” Borissov said.

“While some are buying time, the state is grinding to a halt. There is no one to take responsibility, no one to make decisions, and the cost is being paid by the public and businesses,” he added.

His comments come against the backdrop of public concern over high electricity bills in recent weeks. Borissov stressed that the government has no direct responsibility for electricity prices.

“Let it be clear: the government has no involvement in the bills. The government is only responsible for ensuring that there is electricity,” he said.

According to Borissov, responsibility for electricity charges lies with the distribution companies and the independent energy regulator, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC).

“That is why I insist the EWRC get out of their comfortable office chairs and start inspections,” the GERB leader added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Нови детайли по случая "Петрохан": 15-годишно момче е заедно с издирвания Ивайло Калушев
1
Нови детайли по случая "Петрохан": 15-годишно момче е...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: МВР започва вътрешна проверка
2
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: МВР започва вътрешна проверка
Полицаи са беседвали с бащата на момчето, което е с Ивайло Калушев
3
Полицаи са беседвали с бащата на момчето, което е с Ивайло Калушев
Бащата на изчезналото момче пред БНТ: Спокоен съм – познавам човека, с когото е синът ми
4
Бащата на изчезналото момче пред БНТ: Спокоен съм – познавам...
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец
5
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
2
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
3
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията Ивайло Калушев
4
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията...
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
5
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая "Петрохан"
6
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая...

More from: Politics

Rumen Radev: Political Establishment Has Curtailed Voting Rights of Bulgarians Abroad
Rumen Radev: Political Establishment Has Curtailed Voting Rights of Bulgarians Abroad
Head of Central Election Commission: Decision on the Number of Polling Stations Abroad is a Political One Head of Central Election Commission: Decision on the Number of Polling Stations Abroad is a Political One
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Parliament Approves Final Amendments to Election Code, Capping Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries at 20 Parliament Approves Final Amendments to Election Code, Capping Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries at 20
Чете се за: 10:07 мин.
Bulgaria Aims to Complete OECD Accession Process in 2026, Says Parliament Speaker Bulgaria Aims to Complete OECD Accession Process in 2026, Says Parliament Speaker
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: OECD Membership Is Bulgaria’s Next Major Economic and Political Priority Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: OECD Membership Is Bulgaria’s Next Major Economic and Political Priority
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
President Iliana Iotova Continues Consultations for Caretaker PM Next Week President Iliana Iotova Continues Consultations for Caretaker PM Next Week
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

Водещи новини

НА ЖИВО: Гледайте церемонията по откриването на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано/Кортина по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
НА ЖИВО: Гледайте церемонията по откриването на Зимните олимпийски...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Спорт
Церемония по откриването на Зимните олимпийски игри (ГАЛЕРИЯ) Церемония по откриването на Зимните олимпийски игри (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Спорт
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Съдът потвърди гаранцията от 8000 евро за шофьора, причинил тежката катастрофа край Телиш Съдът потвърди гаранцията от 8000 евро за шофьора, причинил тежката катастрофа край Телиш
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Колко трудно се разбива камера за виденаблюдение и кой има полза от...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Децата и социалните мрежи: Възможно ли е да се затвори...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
ЕК предлага 20-и пакет от санкции срещу Русия
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
За първи път от 12-дневната война САЩ и Иран обсъждат ядрената...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ