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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Hailstones the Size of Hazelnuts Hit the Village of Starosel

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Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
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градушка големина лешник удари хисарското село старосел

Hailstones the size of hazelnuts have hit the village of Starosel in Hisarya Municipality (Southern Bulgaria, Plovdiv district). The hail fell briefly but was heavy enough to leave some streets and yards covered in white, the village mayor confirmed.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of serious damage so far. The hailstorm passed quickly but surprised local residents with its intensity.

Footage of the hailstorm has appeared on social media.

There is currently no information about significant material damage

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