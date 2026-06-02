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Hailstorm Blankets Sopot in White

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Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
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силна градушка удари сопот

A severe hailstorm, accompanied by thunderstorms and torrential rain, swept across Sopot (a town in central Bulgaria, Plovdiv district) on June 2. Hailstones, some reaching the size of hazelnuts, covered streets, gardens and green spaces within minutes.

The storm was brief but intense, bringing powerful thunderclaps and heavy downpours.

At this stage, there are no reports of material damage or injuries.

Residents of Sopot said the storm struck suddenly, leaving behind striking scenes of streets and gardens blanketed in white.

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