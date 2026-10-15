Hash Code for Machine Voting in October 25 Presidential Election in Bulgaria Has Been Generated

The hash code, a key element in the trusted build of the software used for machine voting, was generated at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation on October 15.

This is one of the requirements under the Election Code and ensures the authenticity of the software installed on every voting machine at polling stations. The hash code will also be displayed on every ballot issued by the machine and taken by voters to place in the ballot box. The trusted build of the source code was carried out in a secure environment provided by the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

Meanwhile, it emerged that machine voting will be available in a total of 9,373 polling stations across the country, with two devices provided in 2,249 of them. Following amendments to the Election Code, machine voting will take place in polling stations with more than 300 voters.