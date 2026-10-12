БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Македонски медии: МВР на РСМ няма данни Ива Михайлова да...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Министър Петрова за прибирането на Ива Михайлова: При...
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
Ива Михайлова пред БНТ: Няма нищо нелегално в моето...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Ива Михайлова се прибра в България
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Head of Commission for Consumer Protection: Mark-ups on Some Dairy Products in Major Supermarket Chains Exceed 140%

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
EN
Запази
потребителската кошница отчитат спад цените едро

Mark-ups on some dairy products in major supermarket chains exceed 140%, Maya Manolova, chair of the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP), said as she presented the initial findings of inspections carried out at retail chains and the facts established by inspectors.

The commission began inspections on 2 October to establish the actual selling prices and commercial practices. The checks are being conducted by food category, with the first covering dairy products, fruit and vegetables — the categories most frequently mentioned in consumer complaints.

The price differences reflect changes between October and August.

The inspection found a mark-up of 141% on butter, 133% on white brined cheese, 127% on tomatoes, 106% on yellow cheese (kashkaval), 106% on onions and 99% on yoghurt.

Manolova said the CCP would request information justifying the economic factors behind the price increases. She warned that sanctions would be imposed if the increases could not be justified.

Ignat Arsenov, director of the CCP’s Market Control Directorate, gave a specific example: wholesale cucumber prices had fallen by 14%, while retail prices had risen by 59%.

Manolova added that the CCP had also examined data provided by retail chains on products sold at promotional prices. In these cases, inspectors had found mark-ups of up to 40%, she said.

Food prices and mark-ups have both risen between August and October, which is likely to have increased retailers’ profits as well, the CCP chair commented.

“Food prices in retail chains—this gap between the wholesale and retail prices—is devastating Bulgarian households,” she noted.

The CCP’s inspection also found price differences between stores belonging to the same chain in Sofia and elsewhere in the country.

According to Manolova, the market is distorted and there are anomalies. She described the situation as a disaster for household budgets, adding that such wide gaps between purchase and selling prices were not found anywhere else in Europe and that retail chains did not engage in such practices in other EU countries as they did in Bulgaria.

She said the solution would involve several stages. The first was the retail chains’ support for the “Basket of Care” initiative, which had failed to produce results. In her view, the chains had squandered that opportunity.

The second stage of the solution is presenting the facts. The third was the introduction of a fair price benchmark, due to take effect within days, which would show how far prices charged by the chains deviated from that benchmark, Manolova said.

“The fourth stage is for the CCP to press for sanctions in cases of significant deviation from the fair price benchmark. We have prepared a draft bill and submitted it to MPs,” she added.

Manolova also said the CCP would hold meetings in the coming weeks with businesses that receive the highest number of consumer complaints.

“Our goal is to see results over the next month in food prices, medicines, unfair practices by telecommunications operators and bank charges.”

Regarding inspections into rising fuel prices, Arsenov explained that at 8% of the 50 petrol stations and fuel products inspected, the purchase price did not sufficiently justify the increase in the retail price. This applied mainly to propane-butane, he said. Further inspections were under way, and retailers were being asked to justify the economic factors behind the fuel price increases.

According to Arsenov, the increase for this type of fuel ranged from one to three euro cents per litre, amounting to approximately €2 for a single fill-up.

Maya Manolova assured the public that inspections would also cover prices at fast-food outlets and restaurants, which had risen as well. Complaints had also been received about price increases in the services sector, and checks would follow there too, she said.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

От 34 до 24 градуса - температурите падат значително, сняг ще вали по планините
1
От 34 до 24 градуса - температурите падат значително, сняг ще вали...
Семейство с 10 деца остана без дом в Смолян, след като къщата им изгоря
2
Семейство с 10 деца остана без дом в Смолян, след като къщата им...
Ива Михайлова се прибра в България
3
Ива Михайлова се прибра в България
Баща и син са причинили големия пожар край три населени места в Бургаско
4
Баща и син са причинили големия пожар край три населени места в...
Президентът Йотова: При първа възможност ще се срещна с Ива Михайлова
5
Президентът Йотова: При първа възможност ще се срещна с Ива Михайлова
БНТ 3 ще излъчи стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
6
БНТ 3 ще излъчи стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по...

Най-четени

Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона
1
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал "Под прикритие" по БНТ
2
Гледайте първия епизод от новия, шести сезон на култовия сериал...
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник максималните ще са 13°
3
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник...
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на крак след инцидента в Черно море (ОБЗОР)
4
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на...
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед в "Пирогов"
5
По зрителски сигнал: 94-годишна жена чакала почти 8 часа за преглед...
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
6
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал

More from: Bulgaria

Customs Officers Seized 348 kg of Cocaine and Marijuana From a Lorry near Vidin (PHOTOS)
Customs Officers Seized 348 kg of Cocaine and Marijuana From a Lorry near Vidin (PHOTOS)
Macedonian Media: Ministry of Interior of the Republic of North Macedonia Has No Record of Iva Mihaylova Crossing the Border Macedonian Media: Ministry of Interior of the Republic of North Macedonia Has No Record of Iva Mihaylova Crossing the Border
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Iva Mihaylova to Remain in 'Pirogov' Hospital for Several Days; Medical Examinations Begin Iva Mihaylova to Remain in 'Pirogov' Hospital for Several Days; Medical Examinations Begin
Чете се за: 08:10 мин.
Perperikon’s Ancient Name Discovered: Archaeologists Say It Was Known as 'Pergam' Perperikon’s Ancient Name Discovered: Archaeologists Say It Was Known as 'Pergam'
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Latest Archaeological Finds at the Ancient Thracian City of Perperikon (see pics) Latest Archaeological Finds at the Ancient Thracian City of Perperikon (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Defence Minister: No Drone Debris Found near Sunken Ship in the Black Sea Defence Minister: No Drone Debris Found near Sunken Ship in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Под прикритие в месо - 200 кг марихуана и поне 10 кг кокаин заловиха край Ловеч (ВИДЕО)
Под прикритие в месо - 200 кг марихуана и поне 10 кг кокаин...
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
У нас
Година след катастрофата в РМС: Ива Михайлова е в България (ОБЗОР) Година след катастрофата в РМС: Ива Михайлова е в България (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Зеленски за примирието: Путин не чете "Трут соушъл" Зеленски за примирието: Путин не чете "Трут соушъл"
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
По света
Сигурността в Черно море: Обсъдиха мерки за защита на корабоплаването на конференция в София Сигурността в Черно море: Обсъдиха мерки за защита на корабоплаването на конференция в София
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Мая Манолова: Надценката при някои млечни продукти в големите...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Общество
Скопие за прибирането на Ива Михайлова в София: Бягство
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Без книжка и под въздействието на три вида наркотици: Полицията в...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
"Ел Ниньо" с нов рекорд: Тихият океан достигна рекордните...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ