Heavy Lorries Banned from Ruse–Byala Road as Severe Winter Conditions Persist

The Ruse–Byala road has been temporarily closed to heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes, the district governor Dragomir Draganov announced on January 8.

A queue stretching more than 10 kilometres, involving both cars and lorries, has built up near the junction for the village of Ivanovo. The problems in the area are being caused by severe icing and drifting snow. At present, heavy lorry traffic is being stopped at the exit from Ruse and in the section between Byala railway station and the town of Byala. Police are regulating the movement of cars on site.

Cars are travelling under difficult winter conditions, moving very slowly. The district governor has urged drivers to avoid any risky manoeuvres. Gritting operations are continuing, and the authorities expect lorry traffic to be restored as soon as possible. Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the same stretch of road was closed for around an hour to vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes, after strong winds caused snowdrifts and left lorries stranded near the so-called Moiseev Hill.

The situation remains highly dynamic and is being closely monitored. There are power supply problems in several parts of the region, with teams from electicity distribution company ERP North working on site to repair faults. As at 7pm, the villages of Dolno Ablanovo, Prosena, Nikolovo and Obraztsov Chiflik were without electricity.

More than 20 snowploughs are currently operating across all national roads in the district, continuing anti-icing treatment. Overall, winter conditions in the area remain challenging.





