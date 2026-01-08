Heavy Snowfall Closes Dobrich–Varna Road to Lorries

Heavy snowfall has forced the closure of the Dobrich–Varna road to lorries on January 8. Temporary restrictions have been imposed on vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes after several trucks became stuck, the Regional Police Directorate in Dobrich reported.

Reduced visibility has also been reported on roads towards Silistra and Kardam.

The Dobrich police are urging people to avoid travelling outside populated areas unless absolutely necessary due to the severe weather conditions.

Conditions are worsening across the rest of the region, with the exception of the coastal areas.

So far, two minor road accidents have been reported. The Regional Road Administration has deployed specialised vehicles to treat the roads and prevent icing.