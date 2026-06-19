How Can Bulgaria Maintain a Strict Fiscal Policy?

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund has called for strong fiscal discipline. Kristalina Georgieva attended the regular meeting of the Fund’s and the World Bank’s group in Varna, days after the G7 summit. The forum was also attended by Finance Minister Galyab Donnev and the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev.

Georgieva’s advice, in response to a question on whether to spend or invest, was not to spend money that we do not have.