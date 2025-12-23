БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Iconic Poplars along Plovdiv’s Maritsa River to Be Replaced after Fatal Incident

Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Trees will be replaced with other safer and more urban appropriate vegetation

емблематичните пловдив тополи марица отиват историята

Following the death of an elderly man who was hit by a branch along Plovdiv’s riverside promenade in the summer, a final decision has been made: the city’s emblematic poplars along the northern bank of the Maritsa River will be removed. They will be replaced with safer, more suitable tree species for an urban environment, following an assessment by a specialised expert commission.

During the tragic incident, the 78-year-old man was struck while resting on a bench. Experts had previously warned that the northern bank poplars were aging and no longer appropriate for city conditions. A new evaluation by a team of specialists confirmed that the trees must be replaced.

Ventsislava Lyubenova, Mayor of the “Severen” district, said:
"Each tree was individually inspected and tested. Every single one has reached the end of its life. Over 200 trees and shrubs will be planted along the entire stretch."

The replacement will primarily include Japanese cherry, cypress, columnar hornbeam, and field maple. The removal and replanting process has already begun and will be carried out in phases.

Many local residents have received the news with mixed feelings, as the poplars are closely tied to the city’s character. However, no significant tension has arisen, as residents had been previously informed about the trees’ condition.

"I hope that the new trees, once mature, will provide the same height and protection. Plovdiv needs shade and oxygen, and as someone who has lived here for many years, it is sad to see the trees in this state. Of course, we trust the experts," said a local resident.

"If they need to be removed, it is better to do so, given the previous incidents. The area should be suitable for walking, not muddy paths, and other trees will be planted, not just poplars," added another.

The comprehensive reconstruction project for Maritsa Boulevard – North, from the Panayr Bridge to the Gerdzhika Bridge, has already been submitted to Plovdiv Municipality and is awaiting funding. The plan includes a redesigned riverside promenade. Poplars along the southern bank were removed years ago and replaced with other tree species.

