НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Icy Ski Slopes in Resorts in Bulgaria: Increased Caution Advised for Skiers

Temperatures range from minus 15 to minus 8 degrees

бяла радост скиорите пампорово снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:22, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The slopes in the winter resorts are icy, caution is needed from skiers, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross warned on February 5.

The weather in the mountains is clear and sunny, but cold, with temperatures ranging from minus 15 to minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The Mountain Rescue Service warns that both beginners and experienced skiers should remain vigilant. Light snow fall is expected in some areas, and strong winds, with gusts reaching storm force at higher elevations, will blow from the north-northwest.

The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around minus 3°C, while at 2000 meters it will be about minus 10°C.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

'Trend' pollling agency: Anxiety Over the Financial Stability of the Country Marks the Start of the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet
'Trend' pollling agency: Anxiety Over the Financial Stability of the Country Marks the Start of the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet
18:17, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 Political Thriller "Bet" Will Open This Year's Edition of Sofia Film Fest
Political Thriller "Bet" Will Open This Year's Edition of Sofia Film Fest
18:04, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 80,000 Hens to Be Culled over Bird Flu Outbreak in Asenovgrad
80,000 Hens to Be Culled over Bird Flu Outbreak in Asenovgrad
17:30, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Insults and Threats of Fistfights in Parliament: The Foreign Agents Law at the Centre of Controversy
Insults and Threats of Fistfights in Parliament: The Foreign Agents Law at the Centre of Controversy
16:58, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
 Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
15:23, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
 BNT launches a campaign warning parents and children of the dangers of vaping
BNT launches a campaign warning parents and children of the dangers of vaping
14:47, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 President Radev: Bulgaria is Delayed in Implementing Consumer Protection Mechanisms After Joining the Eurozone
President Radev: Bulgaria is Delayed in Implementing Consumer Protection Mechanisms After Joining the Eurozone
14:33, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Parliament rejected the establishment of an ad-hoc committee on the activities of George and Alexander Soros in the country
Parliament rejected the establishment of an ad-hoc committee on the activities of George and Alexander Soros in the country
14:14, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Reality Diagnosis: Attempted Murder with a Knife in broad daylight (OVERVIEW)
Reality Diagnosis: Attempted Murder with a Knife in broad daylight (OVERVIEW)
22:40, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
22:16, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
 Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies
Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies
22:05, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
21:42, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
80,000 Hens to Be Culled over Bird Flu Outbreak in Asenovgrad
80,000 Hens to Be Culled over Bird Flu Outbreak in Asenovgrad
Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
Reality Diagnosis: Attempted Murder with a Knife in broad daylight (OVERVIEW)
Reality Diagnosis: Attempted Murder with a Knife in broad daylight (OVERVIEW)
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
Топ 24
Най-четени
МВР предлага полицаи с цивилни коли да спират шофьори за проверка
МВР предлага полицаи с цивилни коли да спират шофьори за проверка
Над 700 труса на Санторини: Заради лошото време фериботите днес няма да евакуират желаещи да напуснат острова
Над 700 труса на Санторини: Заради лошото време фериботите днес...
Защо и как Десислава Атанасова стигна до Венецианската комисия?
Защо и как Десислава Атанасова стигна до Венецианската комисия?
Обиди и закани за бой в НС: В епицентъра е законът за чуждестранните агенти
Обиди и закани за бой в НС: В епицентъра е законът за...
Америка на Доналд Тръмп: Протести и хаос по света след спирането на чуждестранната помощ
Америка на Доналд Тръмп: Протести и хаос по света след спирането на...
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах - очакванията, фаворитите и новите неща
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах -...
Тръмп: САЩ може да поемат контрола над Газа и да я превърнат в "Ривиерата на Близкия изток"
Тръмп: САЩ може да поемат контрола над Газа и да я превърнат в...
Прокуратурата внесе обвинителния акт срещу Димо Алексиев
Прокуратурата внесе обвинителния акт срещу Димо Алексиев
Промоция "В "Пирогов" след ботокс" - ще бъде ли наказана мнимата д-р Гудз?
Промоция "В "Пирогов" след ботокс" - ще бъде ли...
Театралната афера продължава - уволниха дисциплинарно директора на театъра в Пазарджик
Театралната афера продължава - уволниха дисциплинарно директора на театъра в Пазарджик