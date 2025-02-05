Icy Ski Slopes in Resorts in Bulgaria: Increased Caution Advised for Skiers

The slopes in the winter resorts are icy, caution is needed from skiers, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross warned on February 5.

The weather in the mountains is clear and sunny, but cold, with temperatures ranging from minus 15 to minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The Mountain Rescue Service warns that both beginners and experienced skiers should remain vigilant. Light snow fall is expected in some areas, and strong winds, with gusts reaching storm force at higher elevations, will blow from the north-northwest.

The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around minus 3°C, while at 2000 meters it will be about minus 10°C.

