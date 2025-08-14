БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Пожарът край Сунгурларе е напълно потушен
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият горски пожар край Кърджали
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Iinternational Drug Trafficking Ring Disrupted in Plovdiv

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
EN
Запази

The leader of the ring was arrested, along with five other members

гдбоп разкри случай изнудване бизнесмен
Снимка: General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

An organised criminal group involved in the possession, concealment, and international trafficking of narcotics has been disrupted during a joint operation by the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv on August 14. Several individuals have been arrested, and charges have been brought against them.

“The pre-trial investigation was initiated based on information indicating that an organised criminal group was operating in the city of Plovdiv and across the country, engaged in the possession, concealment, and international trafficking of narcotic substances on a large scale. It has been established that the leader of the group procures narcotics, primarily cocaine and marijuana, from European Union member states, mainly Spain and the Netherlands. Members of the group were then tasked with transporting these substances to the Republic of Bulgaria. In Bulgaria, the narcotics were stored for a period before being redirected to Turkey. To facilitate this, international drivers were recruited to transport the drugs in freight trucks using specially constructed concealments. The individuals arrested are not drivers themselves but were responsible for recruiting them. At present, no drivers have been detained.

On 9 August, coordinated investigative actions were carried out, involving over 25 searches and seizures. These searches took place in the regions of Plovdiv, Sofia, and Burgas, resulting in the arrest of the group’s leader and four additional individuals. All five were charged; one was released on bail, while four were placed in pre-trial detention. Yesterday, in Sofia, another participant in the group was detained. A suitcase containing nine packages of narcotics—approximately 10 kilogrammes of marijuana—was found in his vehicle. He was also placed in pre-trial detention. The individuals are male, aged between 26 and 62,” stated Slavena Kostova, the supervising prosecutor on the case.

Work on the case is ongoing. There is no evidence that the narcotics were distributed within Bulgaria.

“We detained a total of 10 individuals under 24-hour detention orders, but charges were brought against six. They are known to the authorities, some for many years. The data indicates that some of them have been involved in the international trafficking of cocaine. At present, approximately 90 kilogrammes of marijuana have been seized. There is information that the group was engaged in cocaine trafficking, but no cocaine has been recovered,” commented Senior Commissioner Emil Borisov, Deputy Director of GDCOC.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
2
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до...
Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите"
3
Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите"
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
4
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в Покровск
5
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в...
Пътят към еврозоната: Все повече хора одобряват приемането на еврото
6
Пътят към еврозоната: Все повече хора одобряват приемането на еврото

Най-четени

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
5
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж в крава
6
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж...

More from: Bulgaria

Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires
Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires
By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Will the Water Crisis in Pleven Be Solved? Will the Water Crisis in Pleven Be Solved?
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Two People Died After a Serious Accident in the Region of Vidin Two People Died After a Serious Accident in the Region of Vidin
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
37-Year-Old Man Dies in a Crash on Pazardzhik - Belovo road 37-Year-Old Man Dies in a Crash on Pazardzhik - Belovo road
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
A Ray of Hope: The Fire in Pirin National Park Has Been Contained A Ray of Hope: The Fire in Pirin National Park Has Been Contained
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
След влизането в еврозоната: Взимаме до 1000 лева на момента, а над...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Ще бъде ли решен проблемът с безводието в Плевен?
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Часът на срещата между Тръмп и Путин вече е ясен
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
По света
Гърция в плен на унищожителни горски пожари (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ