In Parliament: Resignation Followed by Election - Raya Nazaryan Replaces Natalia Kiselvova as Speaker

Natalia Kiselova announced at the beginning of the parliamentary sitting on October 29 that she is stepping down as Speaker of the National Assembly.

On October 28, the government coalition of GERB-UDF, BSP-United Left and There Is Such a People decided that Nazaryan will replace Kiselova as Speaker of the National Assembly. The Joint Governance Council of the three-party coalition decided to rotate the post of the Speaker of Parliament.

Natalia Kiselova:

“Today I submitted my resignation from the position of Speaker of the National Assembly. In recent days, it has been said that in politics no one owes anything to anyone — on the contrary, we owe it to the citizens who voted for us a year ago, and also to those who chose not to exercise their right to vote.

For the past five years, the political crisis has not subsided. We lack the skills for mutual agreement and coalition culture. As an MP and a member of the BSP parliamentary group, we have proven that in critical moments for the country we can act responsibly and rise to the height of the historical moment.

Today I am stepping down, and by doing so, showing how one should act — with a sense of duty and responsibility towards parliamentary practice in a coalition government. The Rules of Procedure clearly set out what happens in such cases — the Deputy Speaker from the largest parliamentary group assumes the post. It has been an honour.”

Kiselova’s position was taken by Raya Nazaryan, Deputy Speaker from GERB — the largest parliamentary group.

The vote result was 129 in favour, 77 against, and 14 abstentions.

Denitsa Sacheva (GERB–UDF):

“Ms Nazaryan possesses strong professional qualities and upholds high ethical standards. Her work demonstrates great expertise and the ability to build consensus.” Petar Petrov (“Vazrazhdane”):

“On behalf of ‘Vazrazhdane’, I propose Mr Tsontcho Ganev. He has always upheld the highest standards — not only regarding the Rules of Procedure, but also the foundations of Bulgarian democracy.” Nikoleta Kuzmanova (Chairing the sitting):

“Raya Nazaryan has been elected Speaker — applause!”

Raya Nazaryan (Speaker of the National Assembly):

“Thank you for the trust you have placed in me. I accept this election with respect and commitment. The role of Speaker is not a post, but a duty — to maintain good dialogue between political opponents and to represent the legislature within the strict legal framework of its competences. The Speaker does not represent themselves, but the National Assembly as an institution. I will work to ensure that the Assembly functions efficiently and is represented with dignity in its true essence.”

Reactions and Next Steps

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB: Today we are signing an agreement within the coaltion, so you know - she was elected when there was no Parliament yet. Now the rotation of th Speaker will be formalised in the agreement — every ten months between the three parties. That’s it.”

Is there any tension?

I don't see any tension.

Nikolay Denkov (WCC–DB):

“After Borissov’s theatrical performance, something had to happen — this was simply the safest option for them.”

Dragomir Stoynev (BSP–United Left):

“The news today is that there will be no early parliamentary elections. Our country will have a regular, stable government and parliamentary majority. This is the result of a difficult decision taken by BSP. The coalition government is stable — BSP–UL is its stabilising factor. Yes, we will pay a price — but it will be a party price, not a national one. A politician with a sense of dialogue stepped aside to ensure not governmental, but public stability.”

Petar Petrov, "Revival": the BSP sacrifices its own chairman in order to remain in the assemblage with GERB, There is Such a People and "New Beginning". There will be elections and you will not get in because the one you forgot to mention, Rumen Radev, will take all your voters.

Kostadin Angelov (GERB–UDF):

“Today is a great day. The governing coalition has shown what coalition culture really means. We thank Kiselova for giving her all so we can continue working for Bulgaria. Today is a great day for Bulgarian democracy.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov (WCC–DB):

“The reformatting did not happen. We still don’t know what was agreed behind closed doors. Do we need this concession-driven governance? We don’t.”