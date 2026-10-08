International Forum on Corridor 8: Bulgaria Hosts the Event

Bulgaria is hosting an international conference on Corridor VIII. The forum will be attended by ministers, senior representatives of various European and regional organisations, and experts from the countries and institutions concerned.

The conference will discuss progress on the construction of the project and opportunities to accelerate work on its individual components. The project is of key importance to Bulgaria, as a significant part of the road and rail route will pass through Bulgarian territory.

The completion of the project will improve Bulgaria’s links with the Adriatic Sea and the Western Balkans and turn the country into an important transport and logistics hub in South-Eastern Europe.

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia is also expected to take place on the sidelines of the forum.