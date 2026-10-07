Israel Embassy Marks Three Years Since October 7 Attacks

A ceremony was held by the Israeli Embassy in Bulgaria to mark three years since the the attack of October 7.

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yossi Levi Sfari, called for the victims to be remembered, the truth to be spoken, hatred to be rejected and 7 October never to be rewritten.

The highlight was the story about 22-year-old Amit, who died after providing first aid at one of the kibbutzim stormed by the terrorists.