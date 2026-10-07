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Israel Embassy Marks Three Years Since October 7 Attacks

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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A ceremony was held by the Israeli Embassy in Bulgaria to mark three years since the the attack of October 7.

Israel’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Yossi Levi Sfari, called for the victims to be remembered, the truth to be spoken, hatred to be rejected and 7 October never to be rewritten.

The highlight was the story about 22-year-old Amit, who died after providing first aid at one of the kibbutzim stormed by the terrorists.

H.E. Yossi Levi Sfari, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria: “Here in Bulgaria, we did not feel alone. From the very first day, we felt the solidarity of the Bulgarian people. Every Bulgarian government stood firmly by Israel’s side. 7 October did not end on 7 October – the jihadist ideology has not disappeared and will continue to threaten our societies.”

Hristo Dikanski, Deputy Foreign Minister: “Our position is clear – Israel’s security and its right to defend its citizens must be guaranteed in accordance with international law. At the same time, protecting civilians and respecting international humanitarian law are obligations for all parties, under all circumstances.”

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