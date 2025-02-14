НОВИНИ
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love

12:03, 14.02.2025
In Bulgaria, the coincidence of Trifon Zarezan (a holiday associated with wine) and Valentine's Day (the celebration of love) on the same date has led to a symbolic fusion of the two into the Day of Wine and Love. These two occasions are connected both mythologically and traditionally.

Trifon Zarezan is the holiday of vine growers and wine, celebrated throughout the country by vineyard owners, winemakers, and inn keepers. They will observe the tradition of pruning the vines.

The romantic tradition of Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, has also gained acceptance in Bulgaria. According to what is often cited as a Catholic tradition, St. Valentine is the patron saint of the day, but for several centuries now, people of various religions and cultures worldwide have embraced this day. Valentine's Day is widely celebrated in Western Europe, with traditions such as writing "valentines," giving flowers and chocolates, and singing serenades having become deeply ingrained in people's consciousness in that part of the world.

This holiday is said to be a boon for greeting card, candy, and gift manufacturers, especially those producing heart-shaped items. In the early 17th century, in the English court, it was customary for young men and women to exchange rings and sweets on Valentine's Day. Every woman could ask the man she fancied to marry her, and the man was not allowed to refuse. However, if his heart was already taken, he had to give her a silk dress as a consolation.

In Japan and Korea, the holiday dates back to the 1930s. In Japan, on Valentine's Day, only men receive gifts. Women celebrate a month later on March 14, which is called "White Day". In contrast to Japan, Korea has a tradition known as "Black Day", when all single men gather together and drink.

In France, Valentine's Day involves the exchange of jewelry and other romantic gifts, while in Denmark, men give dried white flowers.

In England, young women gather before sunrise and look out the window. The first person they see is believed to become their future husband. In Derbyshire, girls circle the church 12 times at midnight, repeating a magical incantation. According to legend, after this ritual, they will meet their true love.

In Jamaica, mass nude weddings are held on this day, with numerous couples flocking to the beaches to vow eternal love.

In Brazil, Valentine's Day is celebrated on June 12. On this day, Brazilian women perform magical rituals to attract bachelors.

In Israel, the Day of Love is celebrated at the end of summer. On this day, a girl can propose to the boy she chooses.

The Germans associate love with madness and consider St. Valentine to be the patron of the insane. On this day, psychiatric clinics are decorated with garlands and flowers.

The Poles believe in the miraculous power of love and see it as their duty to go to church and pray for family happiness.

In Saudi Arabia, St. Valentine's Day is banned for Muslims. Those who are caught engaging in the "sin" of celebrating this day are severely punished. It is strictly forbidden to sell red roses, plush toys, and heart-shaped sweets in shops. The authorities believe that this "harmful Western tradition" confuses the minds of the younger generation in Saudi Arabia, leading them towards sin.

Source: BGNES

