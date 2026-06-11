БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп отмени планираните удари срещу Иран
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
ЕЦБ повиши лихвите в еврозоната до 2,25% заради ръста на...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Турският външен министър за "Боташ": Ердоган е...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Външният министър за помощта за Украйна: Няма разнобой в...
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Забранява се вдигането на цени на стоки и услуги, без то...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Един от шофьорите, обвинен за катастрофата на...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ivan Demerdzhiev: Ministry of Interior Launches Large-Scale Measures Against Dangerous Driving

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
иван демерджиев държавата родители учители обединим усилията губим децата
Снимка: BTA/archive

Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that the Ministry of Interioris was launching large-scale measures against dangerous driving, writing on Facebook on June 11.

“It is time to stop street racing and drifting on public roads,” he added.

The Minister recalled that during last night’s operation against drifting and racing near Plovdiv, more than one hundred powerful motorbikes and sports cars were checked.

The specialised operation began following operational intelligence that powerful motorbikes and sports cars were gathering at a petrol station on Asenovgrad Road, coordinated via social media.

“At the scene, our officers found 94 motorbikes and 11 cars, and the identities of a total of 107 individuals were recorded,” Ivan Demerdzhiev also wrote.

“This is only the beginning. At the Ministry of the Interior, we will be completely uncompromising,” the Minister added.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Забранява се вдигането на цени на стоки и услуги, без то да е икономически обосновано, в срок от 1 година
    1
    Забранява се вдигането на цени на стоки и услуги, без то да е...
    Един от шофьорите, обвинен за катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе", е наемател на общинско жилище в район "Кремиковци"
    2
    Един от шофьорите, обвинен за катастрофата на "Челопешко...
    Светът е футбол! Започва ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026 по БНТ
    3
    Светът е футбол! Започва ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026 по...
    Подобрява се състоянието на един от шофьорите от катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
    4
    Подобрява се състоянието на един от шофьорите от катастрофата на...
    Турският външен министър за "Боташ": Ердоган е дал указания въпросът да бъде решен възможно най-скоро
    5
    Турският външен министър за "Боташ": Ердоган е дал...
    Любослав Пенев беше представен като нов старши треньор на футболен клуб Локомотив София
    6
    Любослав Пенев беше представен като нов старши треньор на футболен...

    Най-четени

    Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се движел с над 150 км/ч (ОБЗОР)
    1
    Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се...
    Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки шофьорски книжки
    2
    Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки...
    Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки автомобили, съобщи заместник градският прокурор
    3
    Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки...
    10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
    4
    10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на...
    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
    5
    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
    За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
    6
    За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия

    More from: Bulgaria

    Weather: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms
    Weather: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms
    Military Aid to Ukraine: What Has Bulgaria Gained and What Has It Lost? Military Aid to Ukraine: What Has Bulgaria Gained and What Has It Lost?
    Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
    Price Monitoring Is a Key Priority, Says Consumer Protection Commission Chair Price Monitoring Is a Key Priority, Says Consumer Protection Commission Chair
    Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
    Meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture: Institutions and Producers Discuss Prices and Supply Chains Meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture: Institutions and Producers Discuss Prices and Supply Chains
    Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
    Bulgarian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Expanded Energy Cooperation and Improved Connectivity Bulgarian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Expanded Energy Cooperation and Improved Connectivity
    Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
    Exhibition in Burgas Brings Together Some of the World's Most Impressive Parrots (see pics) Exhibition in Burgas Brings Together Some of the World's Most Impressive Parrots (see pics)
    Чете се за: 00:32 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Тръмп отмени планираните удари срещу Иран
    Тръмп отмени планираните удари срещу Иран
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
    По света
    Светът е футбол! Започва ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026 по БНТ Светът е футбол! Започва ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026 по БНТ
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
    Спорт
    Президентът Йотова: Няма как да се даде нещо, което нямаме Президентът Йотова: Няма как да се даде нещо, което нямаме
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    У нас
    ЕЦБ повиши лихвите в еврозоната до 2,25% заради ръста на инфлацията ЕЦБ повиши лихвите в еврозоната до 2,25% заради ръста на инфлацията
    Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
    По света
    Тръмп към Иран: По-мощни удари през нощта, скорошно превземане на...
    Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
    По света
    Радослав Рибарски: Спирането на военната помощ за Украйна е...
    Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
    Политика
    Замразяват се заплатите на депутатите - реши правна комисия в НС
    Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
    У нас
    КЗП: Наблюдението на цените е основен приоритет
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ