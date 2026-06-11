Ivan Demerdzhiev: Ministry of Interior Launches Large-Scale Measures Against Dangerous Driving

Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that the Ministry of Interioris was launching large-scale measures against dangerous driving, writing on Facebook on June 11.

“It is time to stop street racing and drifting on public roads,” he added.

The Minister recalled that during last night’s operation against drifting and racing near Plovdiv, more than one hundred powerful motorbikes and sports cars were checked.

The specialised operation began following operational intelligence that powerful motorbikes and sports cars were gathering at a petrol station on Asenovgrad Road, coordinated via social media.

“At the scene, our officers found 94 motorbikes and 11 cars, and the identities of a total of 107 individuals were recorded,” Ivan Demerdzhiev also wrote.

“This is only the beginning. At the Ministry of the Interior, we will be completely uncompromising,” the Minister added.