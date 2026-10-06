Kaja Kallas's Spokesperson on BNT: We Welcome the Work of the Bulgarian and Romanian Authorities

The latest attacks on commercial ships carrying grain in the Black Sea are completely unacceptable, Christian Wigand, spokesperson for the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, told BNT on October 6..

“Our thoughts are with those who have been injured and with the families of those who have died. We welcome the efforts and work of the Romanian and Bulgarian authorities in conducting the search and rescue operations,” Christian Wigand said.

Wigand recalled that a Turkish grain carrier had sunk off the coast of Romania, and that two civilian vessels had now come under attack off the Bulgarian coast. He also expressed the EU’s full solidarity with Romania and Bulgaria.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is also affecting the Black Sea, posing a serious threat to maritime security and freedom of navigation, Kallas’s spokesperson said. He called on Russia to cease all actions that endanger international shipping and the lives of seafarers, and to return to compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.