Key Political Week Begins as President Holds Final Round of Consultations on Appointing Caratekaer PM

A key political week is beginning, with President Iliana Iotova set to hold a final round of consultations tomorrow with three political parties.

Representatives of Allince for Rights and Freedoms, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) and Velichie have been invited for talks at the Presidency on Dondukov 2. Following these meetings, the President is expected to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister.

Five officials from the so-called “house book” have already indicated their willingness to head the caretaker government. They are Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova, President of the National Audit Office Dimitar Glavchev, and his deputies Margarita Nikolova and Silvia Kadreva.

The selected candidate for caretaker prime minister will have one week to propose the composition of the government. If all requirements are met, the president will issue a decree appointing the cabinet.

At the same time, the President will set the date for early parliamentary elections, which must be held within two months.