БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тервел Замфиров: Благодаря за посрещането, чувствам се...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
Камион прегази пешеходец в София, шофьорът избяга
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Key Political Week Begins as President Holds Final Round of Consultations on Appointing Caratekaer PM

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази
ключова политическа седмица очакване нов служебен премиер
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

A key political week is beginning, with President Iliana Iotova set to hold a final round of consultations tomorrow with three political parties.

Representatives of Allince for Rights and Freedoms, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) and Velichie have been invited for talks at the Presidency on Dondukov 2. Following these meetings, the President is expected to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister.

Five officials from the so-called “house book” have already indicated their willingness to head the caretaker government. They are Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova, President of the National Audit Office Dimitar Glavchev, and his deputies Margarita Nikolova and Silvia Kadreva.

The selected candidate for caretaker prime minister will have one week to propose the composition of the government. If all requirements are met, the president will issue a decree appointing the cabinet.

At the same time, the President will set the date for early parliamentary elections, which must be held within two months.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трагедията "Петрохан": Нови данни около открития кемпер край връх Вола във Врачанския балкан
1
Трагедията "Петрохан": Нови данни около открития кемпер...
Шест жертви след трагедията "Петрохан": въпроси към институциите и разследването
2
Шест жертви след трагедията "Петрохан": въпроси към...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
3
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Мистерията "Петрохан": Редица експертизи ще установят как точно са простреляни тримата мъже
4
Мистерията "Петрохан": Редица експертизи ще установят как...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
5
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
След трагичната развръзка по случая "Петрохан": Продължава разследването за смъртта на издирваните
6
След трагичната развръзка по случая "Петрохан":...

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
2
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
3
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
5
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Politics

Krum Zarkov elected new leader of Bulgaria’s Socialist Party
Krum Zarkov elected new leader of Bulgaria’s Socialist Party
GERB Leader Boyko Borissov calls on President Iotova to Appoint Caretaker Prime Minister Immediately GERB Leader Boyko Borissov calls on President Iotova to Appoint Caretaker Prime Minister Immediately
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Rumen Radev: Political Establishment Has Curtailed Voting Rights of Bulgarians Abroad Rumen Radev: Political Establishment Has Curtailed Voting Rights of Bulgarians Abroad
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Head of Central Election Commission: Decision on the Number of Polling Stations Abroad is a Political One Head of Central Election Commission: Decision on the Number of Polling Stations Abroad is a Political One
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Parliament Approves Final Amendments to Election Code, Capping Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries at 20 Parliament Approves Final Amendments to Election Code, Capping Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries at 20
Чете се за: 10:07 мин.
Bulgaria Aims to Complete OECD Accession Process in 2026, Says Parliament Speaker Bulgaria Aims to Complete OECD Accession Process in 2026, Says Parliament Speaker
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха записи от хижата
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Петрохан": Няма установена стрелба извън кемпера и отвън, твърдят разследващи Случаят "Петрохан": Няма установена стрелба извън кемпера и отвън, твърдят разследващи
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
У нас
6 месеца след фаталния удар на Слънчев бряг: Делото срещу Никола Бургазлиев още не е започнало 6 месеца след фаталния удар на Слънчев бряг: Делото срещу Никола Бургазлиев още не е започнало
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Тервел Замфиров: Благодаря за посрещането, чувствам се благословен Тервел Замфиров: Благодаря за посрещането, чувствам се благословен
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Спорт
Свлачище спря родопската теснолинейка
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Увеличават се обаждания от деца със суицидни мисли през 2025 година
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Нови жертви след поредните руски удари в Украйна
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
Спорт, музика и политика: Бед Бъни и посланията на шоуто на...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ