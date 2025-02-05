НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

Kiril Ananiev returns to the Ministry of Finance as Deputy Minister

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov appointed five more deputy ministers

кирил ананиев отново връща заместник министър финансите
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:26, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

By order of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, six deputy ministers have been appointed. Kiril Ananiev and Galya Dimitrova have been appointed as deputy ministers of finance, according to a statement from the government press office on February 5.

Kiril Ananiev is an established expert in public finances with extensive experience in the Ministry of Finance, including as a minister and deputy minister. He has also served as the Minister of Health. Galya Dimitrova holds a higher economic education and has over 26 years of experience in revenue administration. She has been the executive and deputy executive director of the National Revenue Agency and has held several senior positions within the system.

Martin Danovski has been appointed as Deputy Minister for Innovations and Growth, with Veselina Mincheva being released from the position. Martin Danovski is an economist with over 20 years of experience in the business sector and public administration. He has been the chair of the management board of the "Financial Instruments Managing Fund in Bulgaria" (2015-2021) and an advisor in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister. From March 2021 to March 2022, he was the chairman of the State Agency for Scientific Research and Innovations. He previously held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance.

Nevena Lazarova has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry. Lazarova is a lawyer, graduated in law from the University of National and World Economy. She has been the deputy director of the Municipal Enterprise “Sofia Waste Treatment Enterprise” and head of a department at the "Bulgarian Sports Totalisator", as well as assistant notary.

Yavor Penchev is the new Deputy Minister of Health and Petko Stefanovski has been dismissed from the same position. Yavor Penchev previously served as deputy minister of regional development and public works from December 2021 to June 2022. He has practiced law for over 15 years in commercial, contractual, and administrative law. He completed his legal education at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski."

Atanas Kostadinov was appointed Deputy Minister of Environment and Water. Kostadinov has extensive experience in shaping and implementing state policies on environmental protection. He served as deputy minister of environment and water in the periods 2005-2009 and 2013-2014. He has been a member of the 44th, 45th, and 46th National Assembly, where he was part of the Environment and Water Committee, as well as the Energy Committee. In 2008, he served as president of the ICPDR (International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River) under the UN. In recent years, Kostadinov has been part of the political cabinet of the Ministry of Environment and Water as an advisor and parliamentary secretary. He has extensive professional experience in managing investment and infrastructure projects. Kostadinov holds two master's degrees from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” and has been a PhD student at the Institute of Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He is also a senior analyst at the Center for the Study of Democracy and has specialized at Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Woman Rampages with a Knife in Her Hand in a Polyclinic in Veliko Tarnovo
Woman Rampages with a Knife in Her Hand in a Polyclinic in Veliko Tarnovo
21:48, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
 State's Finances: 500 Million More Instead of 407 Million Less?
State's Finances: 500 Million More Instead of 407 Million Less?
18:46, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 08:50 мин.
 'Trend' pollling agency: Anxiety Over the Financial Stability of the Country Marks the Start of the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet
'Trend' pollling agency: Anxiety Over the Financial Stability of the Country Marks the Start of the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet
18:17, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 Political Thriller "Bet" Will Open This Year's Edition of Sofia Film Fest
Political Thriller "Bet" Will Open This Year's Edition of Sofia Film Fest
18:04, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Charges Brought against Woman Who Rampaged with Knife in Sofia
Charges Brought against Woman Who Rampaged with Knife in Sofia
17:34, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 80,000 Hens to Be Culled over Bird Flu Outbreak in Asenovgrad
80,000 Hens to Be Culled over Bird Flu Outbreak in Asenovgrad
17:30, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Icy Ski Slopes in Resorts in Bulgaria: Increased Caution Advised for Skiers
Icy Ski Slopes in Resorts in Bulgaria: Increased Caution Advised for Skiers
17:22, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Insults and Threats of Fistfights in Parliament: The Foreign Agents Law at the Centre of Controversy
Insults and Threats of Fistfights in Parliament: The Foreign Agents Law at the Centre of Controversy
16:58, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
 Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
15:23, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
 BNT launches a campaign warning parents and children of the dangers of vaping
BNT launches a campaign warning parents and children of the dangers of vaping
14:47, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 President Radev: Bulgaria is Delayed in Implementing Consumer Protection Mechanisms After Joining the Eurozone
President Radev: Bulgaria is Delayed in Implementing Consumer Protection Mechanisms After Joining the Eurozone
14:33, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Parliament rejected the establishment of an ad-hoc committee on the activities of George and Alexander Soros in the country
Parliament rejected the establishment of an ad-hoc committee on the activities of George and Alexander Soros in the country
14:14, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
More from: Politics
State's Finances: 500 Million More Instead of 407 Million Less?
State's Finances: 500 Million More Instead of 407 Million Less?
'Trend' pollling agency: Anxiety Over the Financial Stability of the Country Marks the Start of the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet
'Trend' pollling agency: Anxiety Over the Financial Stability of the Country Marks the Start of the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet
Insults and Threats of Fistfights in Parliament: The Foreign Agents Law at the Centre of Controversy
Insults and Threats of Fistfights in Parliament: The Foreign Agents Law at the Centre of Controversy
President Radev: Bulgaria is Delayed in Implementing Consumer Protection Mechanisms After Joining the Eurozone
President Radev: Bulgaria is Delayed in Implementing Consumer Protection Mechanisms After Joining the Eurozone
Parliament rejected the establishment of an ad-hoc committee on the activities of George and Alexander Soros in the country
Parliament rejected the establishment of an ad-hoc committee on the activities of George and Alexander Soros in the country
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
Топ 24
Най-четени
Ново мощно земетресение между гръцките острови Санторини и Аморгос
Ново мощно земетресение между гръцките острови Санторини и Аморгос
Кирил Ананиев се връща в Министерство на финансите
Кирил Ананиев се връща в Министерство на финансите
Обиди и закани за бой в НС: В епицентъра е законът за чуждестранните агенти
Обиди и закани за бой в НС: В епицентъра е законът за...
Тръмп реши със заповед - транссексуалните вън от женските спортове
Тръмп реши със заповед - транссексуалните вън от женските спортове
Изтеглят от пазара опасен протеин с наличие на метални частици
Изтеглят от пазара опасен протеин с наличие на метални частици
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах - очакванията, фаворитите и новите неща
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах -...
Откриха кой е извършителят на най-тежкото масово убийство в историята на Швеция
Откриха кой е извършителят на най-тежкото масово убийство в...
Стрелба в метрото в Брюксел
Стрелба в метрото в Брюксел
#НеДишайСмърт: БНТ с кампания срещу употребата на вейпове от деца и младежи
#НеДишайСмърт: БНТ с кампания срещу употребата на вейпове от деца и...
Денислава Глушкова взе българския дуел с Гергана Топалова за място във втория кръг в Анталия
Денислава Глушкова взе българския дуел с Гергана Топалова за място във втория кръг в Анталия
Двама българи с принос за класирането на примаверата на Каляри в Топ 8 за Купата на Италия
Двама българи с принос за класирането на примаверата на Каляри в Топ 8 за Купата на Италия