Kiril Ananiev returns to the Ministry of Finance as Deputy Minister

By order of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, six deputy ministers have been appointed. Kiril Ananiev and Galya Dimitrova have been appointed as deputy ministers of finance, according to a statement from the government press office on February 5.

Kiril Ananiev is an established expert in public finances with extensive experience in the Ministry of Finance, including as a minister and deputy minister. He has also served as the Minister of Health. Galya Dimitrova holds a higher economic education and has over 26 years of experience in revenue administration. She has been the executive and deputy executive director of the National Revenue Agency and has held several senior positions within the system.

Martin Danovski has been appointed as Deputy Minister for Innovations and Growth, with Veselina Mincheva being released from the position. Martin Danovski is an economist with over 20 years of experience in the business sector and public administration. He has been the chair of the management board of the "Financial Instruments Managing Fund in Bulgaria" (2015-2021) and an advisor in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister. From March 2021 to March 2022, he was the chairman of the State Agency for Scientific Research and Innovations. He previously held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance.

Nevena Lazarova has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry. Lazarova is a lawyer, graduated in law from the University of National and World Economy. She has been the deputy director of the Municipal Enterprise “Sofia Waste Treatment Enterprise” and head of a department at the "Bulgarian Sports Totalisator", as well as assistant notary.

Yavor Penchev is the new Deputy Minister of Health and Petko Stefanovski has been dismissed from the same position. Yavor Penchev previously served as deputy minister of regional development and public works from December 2021 to June 2022. He has practiced law for over 15 years in commercial, contractual, and administrative law. He completed his legal education at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski."

Atanas Kostadinov was appointed Deputy Minister of Environment and Water. Kostadinov has extensive experience in shaping and implementing state policies on environmental protection. He served as deputy minister of environment and water in the periods 2005-2009 and 2013-2014. He has been a member of the 44th, 45th, and 46th National Assembly, where he was part of the Environment and Water Committee, as well as the Energy Committee. In 2008, he served as president of the ICPDR (International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River) under the UN. In recent years, Kostadinov has been part of the political cabinet of the Ministry of Environment and Water as an advisor and parliamentary secretary. He has extensive professional experience in managing investment and infrastructure projects. Kostadinov holds two master's degrees from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” and has been a PhD student at the Institute of Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He is also a senior analyst at the Center for the Study of Democracy and has specialized at Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News