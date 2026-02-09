Krum Zarkov elected new leader of Bulgaria’s Socialist Party

Krum Zarkov has been elected the new chair of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), securing 416 votes at the party’s congress on February 8.

His main rival, Borislav Gutsanov, received 302 votes, while three delegates backed Rusi Statkov.

Delegates also voted to elect Zarkov as a member of the party’s National Council.

"Dear comrades and comrades, thank you for the highest honour, thank you to my competitors who showed that you can do politics in principle without below the belt punches. I consider this victory a common cause, it is a victory over apathy and a sense of resignation. It would not have been possible if there was no life in the BSP. Not only has nothing been lost, the big thing now begins. This is a sign to our party. It is our responsibility, apart from words and symbol, to follow up with action. I am ready. If we succeed - we will succeed together. There are mistakes, there is sanction for mistakes, there is respect for everyone. This process should be across the board. Many surprises were expected for this election, the first surprise came from the BSP. The road is long. The road will be hard, but we will walk this road together."

Dora Yankova also addressed the delegates, thanking them for the responsibility shown at the congress.

“We made a decision at a moment when the party needed clarity and direction. BSP has shown it can hold difficult discussions and take responsibility. Serious challenges lie ahead, but we can rebuild trust — both among ourselves and with Bulgarian citizens. Today we showed what BSP is capable of,” she said.

Voting began at around 19:00 local time, with delegates to the party’s 51st Congress entitled to cast ballots.

Earlier in the day, Atanas Zafirov resigned as BSP chair.