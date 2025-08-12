Large Quantity of “Laughing Gas” and Latex Balloons Seized Near Chernomorets

A large quantity of nitrous oxide (“laughing gas”) and latex balloons has been discovered in two cars parked in the Akladi area near the town of Chernomorets.

The operation was carried out by the Economic Police unit of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the Sozopol Police Department. The vehicles, both with Sofia registration plates, are owned by a 35-year-old man.

In one car, officers found 51 boxes, each containing six canisters of nitrous oxide weighing 670 grammes, as well as 50 canisters weighing two kilogrammes each. In the other vehicle, police discovered a further 12 canisters of 670 grammes and three canisters of two kilogrammes.

A large number of latex balloons — intended for filling and distribution along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast — were also found. The entire quantity has been confiscated. An inquiry has been launched to determine the origin of the gas.