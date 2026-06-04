Lightning Strike Kills Young Man Near Kresna

A young man has died after being struck by lightning near the town of Kresna in south-western Bulgaria.

Emergency services received a report of the incident at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

The victim was carrying out work along the Kresna bypass road when weather conditions deteriorated.

Photos by BNT

According to the press office of the Ministry of Interior in Blagoevgrad, another worker who was with him at the time of the incident was unharmed.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms was in force across Blagoevgrad Province on Thursday.