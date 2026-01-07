Major Renovation of Danube Bridge at Ruse to Resume Tomorrow

The major renovation of the Danube Bridge at Ruse will resume tomorrow, 8 January, with construction and installation works restarting around 08:00 on a 320-metre section of the carriageway heading towards Bulgaria, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced.

Work on the bridge was temporarily suspended on 17 December to allow all types of vehicles to cross without restrictions during the expected heavy traffic over the Christmas and New Year period, RIA recalled.

The rehabilitation will continue without interrupting traffic, with two-way traffic maintained in the section of the carriageway heading towards Romania. The works to be carried out in the Bulgarian-bound carriageway over the coming days include:

Removal of bridge drainage and collector systems

Dismantling of guardrails

Removal of asphalt layers

Laying of leveling concrete and waterproofing

“Renovation of the Danube Bridge will continue without stopping traffic. Work will take place daily during daylight hours, depending on weather conditions. The workflow will be organised to ensure that vehicles can cross in stages with two-way traffic on the lane that is not under construction,” RIA explained.

The renovation of the Bulgarian section of the bridge began on 10 July last year and covers a length of 1.057 kilometres.