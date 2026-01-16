Man Arrested for Assaulting Paramedic from the Emergency Aid in Pavlikeni

A man has been detained for assaulting a medical professional from the Emergency Medical Services in the town of Pavlikeni, (Veliko Tarnovo district, Northern Bulgaria), the Prosecutor’s Office said on January 16.

The investigation, opened by the District Prosecutor’s Office in Veliko Tarnovo, concerns threats of murder and causing minor bodily harm to a medical worker while on duty.

Around 2:00 a.m. yesterday, a paramedic from the Pavlikeni Emergency Medical Services branch attended a call in the village of Vurbovka for a man with a leg injury following a fall. During the examination, another individual present struck the paramedic three times in the chest and threatened him with murder.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched at the Pavlikeni Police Department. Witnesses have been questioned, the victim has undergone medical examination, and a forensic medical report has been ordered.

The perpetrator has been identified and detained for up to 24 hours. He is expected to be formally charged and face pre-trial detention.