Man Damages Two Cable Car Cabins in Borovets

от БНТ
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
мъж изпочупи две кабинките въжения лифт боровец
Снимка: BTA/archive

A man has smashed two cabins of the cable car in Borovets, the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported on January 21.

The incident was reported to the Borovets police station yesterday at 12:40. The 32-year-old man, from Samokov, has a prior criminal record. He was intoxicated at the time and has been detained for up to 24 hours.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened regarding the offence. Under the Penal Code, anyone who destroys or unlawfully damages another person’s movable or immovable property can face up to five years’ imprisonment. Investigations are ongoing.


