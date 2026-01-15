Man Killed in Warehouse Collapse in Sofia, Two Others Injured

A 20-year-old man has died in Sofia after a warehouse collapsed on Suhodolska Street on January 15. Emergency services received the call at 13:48, and two ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Three men were trapped under the debris. Paramedics carried out full resuscitation efforts on the young man, but he died in the ambulance en route to hospital.

Two other workers were injured. One, a 51-year-old man, sustained injuries to his back and leg and was transported to the Military Medical Academy (VMA). The second, a 50-year-old man, declined medical treatment and remained at the site.

Police confirmed that the shed collapsed during repair work at a car dealership.

