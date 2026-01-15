БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Мъж загина след срутване на навес в София, други двама са...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Парламентът намали лихвите по студентските кредити на 3%
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Проверките на НАП: 116 нарушения и 12 наказателни...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Man Killed in Warehouse Collapse in Sofia, Two Others Injured

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Запази
мъж загина срутване хале софия двама ранени

A 20-year-old man has died in Sofia after a warehouse collapsed on Suhodolska Street on January 15. Emergency services received the call at 13:48, and two ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Three men were trapped under the debris. Paramedics carried out full resuscitation efforts on the young man, but he died in the ambulance en route to hospital.

Two other workers were injured. One, a 51-year-old man, sustained injuries to his back and leg and was transported to the Military Medical Academy (VMA). The second, a 50-year-old man, declined medical treatment and remained at the site.

Police confirmed that the shed collapsed during repair work at a car dealership.

Photo by BNT

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
Германия, Швеция и Норвегия изпращат свои военни в Гренландия
2
Германия, Швеция и Норвегия изпращат свои военни в Гренландия
Протест в София с искане за 100% машинен вот на следващите избори (СНИМКИ)
3
Протест в София с искане за 100% машинен вот на следващите избори...
Зоопаркът в Стара Загора търси име за малкото си тигърче (СНИМКИ)
4
Зоопаркът в Стара Загора търси име за малкото си тигърче (СНИМКИ)
Президентът Радев: Опитът показва необходимостта от машинно гласуване с електронно отчитане на резултатите
5
Президентът Радев: Опитът показва необходимостта от машинно...
САЩ и Великобритания изтеглят персонала си от ключови военни бази в Близкия изток
6
САЩ и Великобритания изтеглят персонала си от ключови военни бази в...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
4
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
5
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
6
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България

More from: Bulgaria

Sofia Mayor: No Waste Problems in 19 of the City’s 24 Districts
Sofia Mayor: No Waste Problems in 19 of the City’s 24 Districts
Bulgaria to Hold 50th Midwinter Count of Overwintering Waterbirds Bulgaria to Hold 50th Midwinter Count of Overwintering Waterbirds
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Colder Air Moves In, Rain Turning to Snow Expected Colder Air Moves In, Rain Turning to Snow Expected
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Protest in Sofia Calls for 100% Machine Voting in the Next Elections Protest in Sofia Calls for 100% Machine Voting in the Next Elections
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Sausage Festival Brings Together Dozens in the Village of Kosharitsa Sausage Festival Brings Together Dozens in the Village of Kosharitsa
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Мъж загина след срутване на навес в София, други двама са ранени
Мъж загина след срутване на навес в София, други двама са ранени
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
НА ЖИВО: В правната комисия на НС обсъждат промените в Изборния кодекс НА ЖИВО: В правната комисия на НС обсъждат промените в Изборния кодекс
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Какво решение ще вземе АПС за третия мандат? Какво решение ще вземе АПС за третия мандат?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
7 години затвор за шофьора, който уби 23-годишния Йордан пиян и се...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Двама са задържани за кражба от апартамент в столичния квартал...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Криминално
Заради неизплатени заплати - медици от Варна излязоха на протест
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Аракчи: Няма да екзекутираме участници в протестите в Иран
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Близък изток
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ