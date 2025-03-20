БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Революционно: Кристи Ковънтри е първата жена президент на...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Орлин Колев беше избран за конституционен съдия
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Премиерът Желязков настоя да се изясни случая с...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Увеличиха присъдите на близнаците Динкови от 3 на 4 г....
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
ЕП иска бързо разследване и наказания за насилието над...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции,...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Васил Терзиев съобщи за саботажи от МОСВ и МВР за...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Синдикати подаряват лупи на депутатите, БНТ настоява за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

March 20 marks the arrival of spring

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
March 20 marks the arrival of spring
Снимка: The image is illustative

Astronomical spring began today, March 20, in Bulgaria at 11:01. This is also the day of the vernal equinox, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

The length of the day is 12 hours and 9 minutes. The Moon is in a phase two days before the last quarter.

Astronomically, spring begins with the vernal equinox - around March 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and around September 23 in the Southern Hemisphere.

Spring ends with the summer solstice - around June 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and December 21 in the Southern Hemisphere.

The spring months in the Northern Hemisphere are March, April and May, and in the Southern Hemisphere are September, October and November.

In spring, the days begin to get longer than the nights, temperatures rise, and nature returns to active life.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
1
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Българска следа в досиетата "Кенеди" - можело ли е да бъде предотвратено убийството на президента?
2
Българска следа в досиетата "Кенеди" - можело ли е да...
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно закона за държавния бюджет днес
3
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно закона за държавния...
Гледайте България - Република Ирландия на живо по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
4
Гледайте България - Република Ирландия на живо по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
Българин, работещ в ООН, загина в Газа: Израелската армия отрича да е нанесла удар
5
Българин, работещ в ООН, загина в Газа: Израелската армия отрича да...
След ареста на кмета на Истанбул: Протести и сблъсъци в Турция
6
След ареста на кмета на Истанбул: Протести и сблъсъци в Турция

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
2
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
3
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
4
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
5
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
6
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни

More from: Bulgaria

Enrique Iglesias is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive show on September 20
Enrique Iglesias is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive show on September 20
Chief Prosecutor orders inspection of nightclubs and theaters for fire safety compliance Chief Prosecutor orders inspection of nightclubs and theaters for fire safety compliance
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov held talks with the Presidents of the ECB and the Eurogroup. PM Zhelyazkov held talks with the Presidents of the ECB and the Eurogroup.
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Thousands of archaeological finds seized during a special operation (photos) Thousands of archaeological finds seized during a special operation (photos)
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
International investigation has uncovered financial transactions linked to antiquities leading to former gambling businessman Vasil Bozhkov International investigation has uncovered financial transactions linked to antiquities leading to former gambling businessman Vasil Bozhkov
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ