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Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, Opened the First Climate Festival - Heat Fest 2026 (PHOTOS)

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Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
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The space in front of the Regional History Museum becomes a place for ideas, climate solutions, science and culture

столичният кмет васил терзиев откри фестивала жега фест снимки

Every city faces challenges arising from climate change, but only by working together towards a common goal can those challenges be successfully addressed, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said at the opening of the first edition of Heat Fest 2026 in the capital’s Banski Square.

For the next three days, the area in front of the Regional History Museum will serve as a venue for ideas, climate solutions, science and culture.

Terziev thanked the organisers and all 35 non-governmental organisations and companies supporting the festival.

The mayor stressed the need for a long-term vision that extends beyond the term of a single administration, noting that issues such as water management, climate change and urban green systems require sustained efforts over many years, as well as continuity between successive administrations.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

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