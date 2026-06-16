MEPs Review North Macedonia’s EU Accession Progress Report

The debate on North Macedonia’s progress on its path towards membership of the European Union has concluded in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Once again, Members of the European Parliament called on politicians in Skopje to amend the country’s Constitution and include Bulgarians among the communities recognised within it if they wish to unblock the accession process to the European Union.

Regarding the text referred to by President Iliana Iotova, its removal was reportedly proposed by the rapporteur, Austrian Green MEP Thomas Waitz. Waitz has insisted that the wording be deleted, despite the fact that similar text has appeared in previous annual reports on North Macedonia’s progress. However, even if the passage is removed from the final version of the report, it would not alter the country’s obligations. North Macedonia would still be required to implement its agreements with Bulgaria, the accompanying protocol, and the EU negotiating framework.

Andrey Kovachev, MEP from GERB/EPP: “The negotiation framework includes the Treaty with Bulgaria together with its protocols. There is also wording in the draft report stating that the Joint Commission on Historical and Educational Issues should continue its work. The commission is urged to operate on the basis of academic and scientific methods and authentic, objective evidence, as is the practice in all fields of scholarship.” Stanislav Stoyanov, MEP for Vazrazhdane/Europe of Sovereign Nations: “There is nothing concerning in the amendment in question. It refers to matters that are already part of the agreement and the second protocol. Similar amendments have been introduced in previous years and already exist, so the text is very similar, if not identical, to wording that has appeared in the past.” Ivaylo Valchev, MEP for ITN/European Conservatives and Reformists: “The problem this time, and I no longer hesitate to say it, is that the rapporteur appears to be trying to present a text that will please the authorities in North Macedonia rather than one that reflects logic, common sense and reality as they actually are. The rapporteur is very keen to remove a passage that mentions all the cornerstones of the agreement between the EU and North Macedonia.”

The European Parliament is due to vote on the report at midday tomorrow.